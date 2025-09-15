DEVONIANS have been urged not to vandalise the areas where they live with graffiti and to use flags instead to prevent taxpayers’ money being wasted on repairs.
A wave of St George’s flags have been painted on roundabouts, road markings and street signs across the county, amid a trend that exploded across the nation.
But one of Devon’s newest local politicians, Councillor James Grainger, the Reform UK member for Okehampton Rural, has said that painting flags on public property is the “wrong approach”, not least because of the added burden it puts on Devon County Council’s road workers – as well as the extra cost.
This is despite the fact that he supports the ‘fly the flag’ protest in principle.
“Unfortunately, as much as many residents like to see the surge in patriotism, with many even telling me they like the graffiti, we must remember this is still vandalism,” he said. “Our highways team at Devon County Council is working extremely hard, with limited resources, to try and fix our broken roads. If they are tasked with painting new road markings and removing graffiti, it means they are taken away from fixing our dreaded potholes.
“Making the repairs is also an unneeded cost to the taxpayer at a time when budgets are tight.”
Cllr Grainger added that vandalised road markings could cause confusion for drivers, potentially increasing the chance of an accident.
He said, however, that he supported anyone’s desire to fly the St George’s flag to assert their pride being English.
“Being pro-English and wanting to preserve your culture is not far-right or racist, it’s patriotic. So please, fly the flag, be proud to do so, but don’t vandalise our towns by painting flags.”
