Less than half of Devon’s foster carers have claimed a council tax discount they are newly eligible to receive.

Roughly 200 individuals could make such a claim.

Foster carers looking after children for 13-26 weeks are offered a quarter rebate on part of their council tax. Those caring for children for 26-plus weeks can secure a half rebate.

This rebate applies to the part of council tax bills charged by Devon County Council.

The rebate will mean a foster carer in a Band D property could get £429 back on the £1,716 portion of their council tax bill going to the council.

That figure rises to a maximum of £858 for foster carers looking after children for more than 26 weeks.

Foster carers are being urged to apply for the rebate.