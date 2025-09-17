A senior officer with 20 years’ experience in policing has returned to the area, leading local teams in North and West Devon.
Superintendent Emma Butler-Jones stepped into her new role as Commander for North and West Devon in May 2025 and has since outlined her priorities for the area, which are centred around responding to the needs of local communities.
Supt. Emma Butler Jones said, “Having spent most of my policing career working in North and West Devon, I have a deep understanding of the patch and the challenges we face.
“I live in Bideford with my husband, who is a local Roads Policing Sergeant; our four-year-old son and our dog.”
Emma joined Devon & Cornwall Police in 2006, and became a Sergeant covering Bideford in North and West Devon in 2009.
In the last few months, Supt Butler-Jones has met with officers and staff working in the area, and spoken with local partners, stakeholders and members of the community to better understand local issues.
Emma is passionate about policing and is committed to supporting officers to be community-led; to focus on investigative standards by delivering the best outcomes for victims through the criminal justice system and, most importantly, working to prevent crime; to stop future victims and to prevent reoffending.
Supt Butler-Jones continued: “I believe partnership working is crucial in achieving successful outcomes and I know the previous Commander – Toby Davies – worked tirelessly to build strong relationships in the community. This is something I am determined to continue.
“As part of my role, I will ensure that we are listening to, understanding and engaging with our communities. I want us to prioritise two-way communication with our communities, ensuring we respond to issues raised locally.”
People living in, working in or visiting West Devon are encouraged to report concerns to police by speaking to officers, filling in a form on the force website or by calling 101.
