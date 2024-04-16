SINGERS and instrumentalists are being invited to join a community choir and orchestra to celebrate the Beatles
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs (SSOCs), the contemporary community music ensembles, are focusing on The Beatles, with a concert on Saturday, July 20th.
Stand Sure embraces the philosophy that music is for everyone with no auditions required to join. Whether a seasoned instrumentalist, a shower singer, or someone who’s wanted to try their hand at making music, SSOCs warmly invites anyone to join.
This term they will be embarking on an unforgettable musical exploration of The Beatles In Concert. From the timeless melodies of Hey Jude to the beauty of Here Comes The Sun, participants will come together to recreate the magic of The Beatles.
Chris Anderson, of the Hatherleigh-based group, said: “This term promises to be a celebration of camaraderie, creativity and the enduring legacy of one of the greatest bands in history.”
The choirs start on Thursday (April 18) from 5 - 6pm for primary school ages, and at 6:30 - 8pm for secondary school ages, and 8 - 10pm for anyone over the age of 16 (with no upper age limit).
The orchestra will start meeting on Sunday (April 21) 11am - 1pm. All meetings at Hatherleigh Community Centre. A termly fee is payable (to cover venue hire, music costs etc). More information can be found at www.standsureorchestra.co.uk or by emailing [email protected]
Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of something special. They can’t wait to make music with you!