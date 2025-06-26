Changes are on the horizon for Chagford's Bellacouch car park, Hatherleigh's Market Quarter car park and the Market Square car park.
West Devon Borough Council has been asked to support the management of the car parks on behalf of Chagford Town Council and the Hatherleigh Community Market Group.
The council is appealing for comments on its proposals to change the pay and display charges, provide parking enforcement services and to add the car parks to their Parking Orders.
To find out more information and to express your thoughts on the proposals, visit: westdevon-carparks.commonplace.is/
The deadline for comments to be submitted is Thursday, July 10.
