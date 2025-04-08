A FORMER nanny and school cook brought up on a West Devon farm has been treated to a surprise centenary birthday party by care staff.
The team at the short term care centre in Plymouth organised a surprise party for Dolly (Dorothy) Moore to celebrate her hundredth birthday. Staff also asked other colleagues from Livewell Southwest, who run the centre, to send cards and she received a total of 117 to to keep her busy opening them.
When Dorothy was born on the family farm in Coryton, near Lifton, in 1925, her older sister said she looked like a dolly and the name stuck.
She says the routine of farming life instilled in her good habits for a successful long life. She was home-schooled and helped her parents and sister with the milk round.
In her spare time, she loved village dances and continued dancing into her nineties.
After World War II, Dolly worked as a nanny with several families in Devon and London. She then became a school cook up until her retirement.
Her many activities included woodworking, sewing, cooking, gardening, dancing and art and volunteering at the National Trust Saltram House near Plymouth.
Dolly is fiercely independent and loves her own home and garden in Plymouth. She cooks for herself and will be gardening again after receiving support with her strength and mobility from care centre staff.
Centre manager Karen Turvey said: “Dolly is an absolute inspiration. One hundred years of wisdom. We are so grateful for the opportunity to share such a special day with her. Thank you to everyone who helped support the birthday party. It really meant a lot.”
The care centre (supported by Plymouth City Council, Plymouth Age UK and the NHS) provides residential assessment from Livewell Southwest’s community crisis response team, keeping them out of hospital and rehabilitation for those on hospital discharge.