A parade of young spooks and zombies paraded round Tavistock town centre this afternoon to mark Halloween.
About fifty children danced their way down the high street led by a wicked witch on stilts and zombie dad Jacob Gillard dragging a mini-coffin joined by his daughter zombie mermaid Nieve, 6.
Michael Jackson’s Thriller accompanied the scary children who included brother and sister Stanley, 8 and Makena, 5, who had a ‘wrench’ and a ‘knife’ embedded in their heads and wore ‘bloodied’ shirts - all in true zombie style. Their mother Maria Tozer said: “We all love zombies in our family, so we had to come to the parade.”
Other characters included skeletons, a Harry Potter broomstick or Quidditch racer and mini-witches, many with their parents.
The event was run by Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) and supported by Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock Town Council workforce.