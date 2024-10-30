A parade of young spooks and zombies paraded round Tavistock town centre this afternoon to mark Halloween.

About fifty children danced their way down the high street led by a wicked witch on stilts and zombie dad Jacob Gillard dragging a mini-coffin joined by his daughter zombie mermaid Nieve, 6.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller accompanied the scary children who included brother and sister Stanley, 8 and Makena, 5, who had a ‘wrench’ and a ‘knife’ embedded in their heads and wore ‘bloodied’ shirts - all in true zombie style. Their mother Maria Tozer said: “We all love zombies in our family, so we had to come to the parade.”

Other characters included skeletons, a Harry Potter broomstick or Quidditch racer and mini-witches, many with their parents.

The event was run by Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) and supported by Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock Town Council workforce.

Young zombies and witches shock visitors and shoppers in Tavistock.
Young zombies and witches shock visitors and shoppers in Tavistock. (Tindle)
Tavistock Halloween Parade brought out all the young zombies and witches onto the street
Tavistock Halloween Parade brought out all the young zombies and witches onto the street (Tindle)
Makena Tozer, 5, and her wrench head wound bring horror to Tavistock Halloween Parade today.
Makena Tozer, 5, and her wrench head wound bring horror to Tavistock Halloween Parade today. (Tindle)