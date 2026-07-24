GREAT Western Railway has launched a new fixed-price weekday-only Family Day Out ticket after new booking data revealed growing demand for family “railcations” this summer.
Advance bookings for August and September have shown significant year-on-year growth across some of the GWR network’s most popular city, coast and countryside destinations.
Bookings for Oxford, for example, have more than doubled, rising by 131 per cent, while reservations for Bath Spa were up 93 per cent. Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads recorded increases of 76 per cent and 72 per cent respectively, with bookings for Plymouth up 50 per cent.
The figures suggest more families are looking closer to home for their summer adventures, while rising fuel costs and wider cost-of-living pressures continue to influence holiday plans.
They also follow the government’s regulated rail fare freeze, expected to save passengers £600 million during 2026/27, and the chancellor’s announcement of a temporary reduction in VAT from 20 per cent to 5 per cent on summer attractions, including theme parks, zoos, museums and children’s cinema tickets during the school holidays.
To help more families make the most of the growing appetite for days out and short breaks by rail, GWR’s new Family Day Out ticket provides same-day return travel for up to two adults and four children for either £49 or £59 – depending on the journey – for the whole group.
Friends and family railcard holders can make an additional £10 saving on qualifying journeys.
Available for weekday travel until Friday, September 4, the ticket covers a wide range of destinations across the GWR network, stretching from South Wales and Somerset to Devon and the English Riviera.
GWR Commercial and Marketing Director Amanda Burns said: “More families are choosing to explore the UK by rail this summer, whether that means discovering one of our historic cities, enjoying a day beside the sea or escaping to South Wales or the West Country.
“Our new Family Day Out ticket responds directly to that growing demand, making it simpler and more affordable for families to enjoy a railcation together.
“For as little as £49 for the whole group, families can leave the car behind, relax and spend more of their time making memories at some of the fantastic destinations served by the Great Western network.”
The Family Day Out ticket is available for groups ranging from one adult and one child to a maximum of two adults and four children. The same flat fare applies regardless of the number of people travelling within those limits.
Customers must reserve a specific GWR service for their outward journey but can return on any valid GWR service later the same day.
The ticket is valid in standard class on GWR services only and is available for weekday travel. It is not valid on Saturdays, Sundays or bank holidays and is non-refundable.
Children ages five to 15 inclusive. Children aged four and under travel free.
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