PUPILS at Bow Community Primary School have benefited from a new-and-improved “mud kitchen”.
A solid wooden structure which features a sink, cupboard and hooks for cutlery, children can cook pretend meals there and take part in other imaginative role-play activities.
It will be used in lessons for early years children aged four to five and during lunch club activities as well as being available to other pupils at playtime.
The school’s previous improvised mud kitchen had to be condemned several years ago so the school began fundraising for a better-quality, more permanent replacement.
And with a £250 donation from housebuilder Bellway, which is building new homes at its Libbets Grange development in nearby Crediton, the school reached its £900 target.
Bow Community Primary School Headteacher Clare Wilmott said: “The mud kitchen is a fantastic resource which will enable our early years children to take part in role play, sensory exploration, and team building – all of which are crucial to their development.
“It will also be somewhere that all pupils can come and play at lunchtime and will be particularly beneficial to children with significant needs.
“The children were so excited when the mud kitchen arrived and they can’t wait to start using it.
“School budgets are very limited and it’s extremely difficult to find the money to pay for additional resources like this which complement the curriculum.
“We are very grateful to Bellway for this generous donation which has enabled us to purchase an excellent resource that’s going to benefit the children for years to come.”
Bellway is building 257 homes at Libbets Grange on land north of Old Tiverton Road in Crediton. As part of the planning agreement, it is investing £2 million in local services such as health, education and travel.
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