A village school headteacher has praised his pupils after they achieved record test results and other outcomes only a few years after he forecast a brighter future..
Gareth Bemister, head of school at Bere Alston Primary, a First Federation Trust school, has overseen a remarkable upturn in the school’s fortunes in only four years following a downgraded Ofsted report.
Back in 2022 he was optimistic his pupils had a promising future and he and his staff have been proved right as they continue to successfully rebuild the school’s reputation.
Key to this optimism are the continuing upward trends in standard assessment tests and other progress in and out of the classroom.
He praised the long-serving teaching assistants for their passion and knowledge and other long-serving members of staff who have been through tough times, but embraced the challenges.
He said: “I am so so proud of this school. This current upwards trend and incredible results and outcomes is down to a whole community effort, with outstanding teaching from our incredible teaching assistants and dedicated and diligent parenting.
“Vital also is the support from our outstanding special educational needs coordinator and our community events led by our friends of school team. This reflects everyone coming together at our school for the same goal. We are ‘Bere Awesome’ and long may it continue.”
The school is on an upward academic trend with outstanding progress from the 2025 cohort. Gareth’s optimism is based on the following five yearly results of children for age-related expectation in all standard assessment test (SAT) subjects: 2022 - 48%, 2023 - 54%, 2024 - 71%, 2025 - 28% and 2026 - 83%. Similar results are seen in the year one ‘phonics screen’ and a similar current upward trend in early years pupils.
Gareth said: “The current year six cohort have just been sensational. Lovely children, caring, kind and funny. And, of course, they also continue as Devon Small Schools County Championship-winning footballers.”
In year six 83% achieved age-related expectations (combining reading, writing and maths scores are combined) while 89% achieved this in maths - well above the Devon and national average.
He said: “What is perhaps most pleasing is our SEND children’s progress. Some achieved age-related expectation, but even those who have not, did make significant and sustained progress.
“There are children who, a year ago, could not even access a maths paper, let alone get a question correct. To achieve age-related expectation, children must achieve a ‘scaled score’ of 100. We have had children who could not access the paper 12 months ago, scoring between 96 and 99. These children are not in the overall percentage, but their achievements need celebrating.”
In last year’s cohort the proportion of pupils with SEND was unusually high. This did reduce the number of children getting reaching age-related expectation by the end of the year. However, it is the First Federation Trust policy for children in year five to do SATs test before year five. This enables the school to measure progress from earlier. Last year’s cohort’s progress was ‘absolutely staggering’.
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