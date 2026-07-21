Villagers’ imaginations ran wild as they amazed the judges for the regional Britain In Bloom (BIB) competition with scarecrows and gnomes amid the blooms.

Bere Alston In Bloom was a riot of colour and humour as the competition judges toured the village to admire the effort and creativity which had gone into the entertaining show of crocheted flowers, Football World Cup themed displays and unusual scarecrows.

Among the scarecrow interpretations were the England goalie Jordan Pickford in full saving flight across a garden gate, a weary traveller lounging on a roadside bench, a bowler at the bowls club and a couple up a ladder rescuing a black cat from a tree.

The gnomic creations included a cheeky chappie on his front garden wall holding a butterfly-catcher net, a little man in a jazzy waistcoat waiting at a bus stop with a planted wheelbarrow and a charming couple getting married on another garden wall.

The scarecrows and gnomes were part of the village’s overall BIB entry, with results to be announced later this year. But they were also the subject of Bere Alston’s separate scarecrow and gnome competition.

The winning entry was ‘rescuing the cat up the tree’ (Maynards Park), second was the ‘posh lady’ (Fore Street) while third was the lady on the bench (Whitehall Drive). Special mention also goes to the bowler (bowling club), ‘on the wagon’ (The Down), ‘scarecrows’ wedding’ (Pounds Park Road) and ‘waiting for the bus’ (Johnson Close). The best gnome was ‘watching the butterflies’ (Broad Park Road).

Liz McQueen, of the Bere Alston in Bloom committee, said: “The judge was most impressed with the effort made in the scarecrow and gnome competition and thoroughly enjoyed the drive around all the entries. Thank you from Bere Alston in Bloom to all who took part.”

A fly-swatting gnome welcomes the judges from his garden wall during the judging for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
A butterfly-catching gnome welcomes the judges from his garden wall during the judging for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. (Iliffe Media)
A patient colourful gnome waits for a bus alongside a floral wheelbarrow during the judging for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
A patient colourful gnome waits for a bus alongside a floral wheelbarrow during the judging for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. (Iliffe Media)
Bere Alston's Holy Trinity church welcomed the Bere Alston In Bloom competition judges with a patriotic floral gate decorations.
Bere Alston's Holy Trinity church welcomed the Bere Alston In Bloom competition judges with a patriotic floral gate decoration. (Iliffe Media)
A Football World Cup themed display for Bere Alston In Bloom judging.
A Football World Cup themed display scored with the judges. (Iliffe Media)
Bowling for victory for Bere Alston In Bloom judging.
Bowling for victory during the Bere Alston In Bloom judging. (Iliffe Media)
Crocheted floral banners welcome judges to Bere Alston hall forBowling for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
Crocheted floral banners welcomed judges to Bere Alston Parish Hall. (Iliffe Media)
Bere Alston firefighters helping set Bere Alston ablaze with colour for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
Bere Alston firefighters helping set Bere Alston ablaze with colour. (Iliffe Media)
Bere Alston was a blaze with colour for the judging of the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. Pictured is a giant stuffed toy ladybird resting on a crocheted blanket on a village centre flower bed.
Bere Alston was a riot of colour for the judging of the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. Pictured is a giant stuffed toy ladybird resting on a crocheted blanket on a village centre flowerbed. (Iliffe Media)
A mini-couple of scarecrows are wedded on a garden wall in Bere Alston for the judging of the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
A couple of mini scarecrows celebrate their wedding on a garden wall in Bere Alston to charm the judges of the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. (Iliffe Media)
A mural of crocheted flowers decorate railings in Bere Alston for the judging of the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
A mural of crocheted flowers decorated railings in Bere Alston for the judging of the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. (Iliffe Media)
A scarecrow version of a weary traveller on a village bench made judges laugh for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
A scarecrow version of a weary lady traveller on a village bench made judges laugh for the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. (Iliffe Media)
England goalie Jordan Pickford is immortalised in full save leap as a scarecrow in the Bere Alston In Bloom competition.
England goalie Jordan Pickford is immortalised in full save leap as a scarecrow in the Bere Alston In Bloom competition. (Iliffe Media)