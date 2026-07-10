The early evening peace was shattered in the centre of Tavistock as hundreds of happy students and proud parents crowded into Bedford Square.
The sounds of Tavistock College Year 11 students celebrating the end of exams in their finery, mingled with the roar of classic vehicles and supercars, the growl of tractors and even the hiss and clunk of a steam engine on Thursday, July 9.
The huge gathering took place in heatwave temperatures, shortly before the students all left in various exotic vehicles to let their hair down at their proms at Boringdon Hall, Plymouth.
Student Sienna Miller, shining in her sparkly pink ballgown, which kept trapping tiny flying summer insects, said: “I loved school, but I’m happy to leave school. I’m looking forward to going to Plymouth City College to do performing art. School friend Mikayla Hicks-Cole will be working at Morwelham Quay as she considers her future career.
Ruby Chadwick, accompanied by her auntie and two nans, is off to Plymouth City College to study the ‘policing pathway’ as part of the uniformed services course: “I want to join the police and I’m serious about it because I’m also a police cadet. Before I start studies again I’ll do my part-time hairdressing job.”
Student Milly Wilson is off to Plymouth City College, while her friends Tilly Pace and Ella Hughes are both staying at Tavistock College. Till will be studying chemistry, psychology and history.
Esme Kilbane and her boyfriend, fellow student Flynn Creasy, were dressed in their best evening wear. Esme is staying at Tavistock College sixth form, before realising her ambition to start up her own bakery in Paris, making and selling ‘fancy desserts’. Meanwhile, Flynn will be studying mechanical engineering at Plymouth City College.
Making a noisy entrance onto the square, steaming in on a Robey Trust steam engine were friends Leon Spry, Dylan Lacey and Raith Glover. Leon and Dylan both volunteer at the trust maintaining the old engines and learning mechanical skills.
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