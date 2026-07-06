A group of community-minded children have been chosen for high-profile roles during Tavistock Lions Carnival Week.
The Tavistock primary school pupils are the Lions’ official ‘faces’ of the week’s events (Saturday, July 11, to Sunday, July 19).
Their first duty was to highlight a series of banners featuring their own creative needlework ideas (embroidered by a seamstress) promoting aspects of the Lions family fun day in the Meadows on Sunday, July 12, such as music, a barbecue and cake sales.
This is the fourth year of the Lions young ambassadors, who will take part in the carnival (Sunday, July 19) and are learning about the Lions’ activities.
Tavistock Lion Alan Wroath said: “The young ambassadors have seen how we organise our barbecues, naturally including cooking and eating burgers themselves. They have delivered several hundred carnival programmes for us and will be dressing up as cartoon characters in Bedford Square for the bucket collection on the Saturday, July 18.
“They are very excited about their entry for the procession and the float itself looks as though it will be amazing. They are really looking forward to showing off their costumes and meeting Anne Johnson our mayor afterwards.
“We hope our ambassadors scheme gives confidence and an understanding of how to serve the community. We have encouraged our young ambassadors to be creative by designing the wonderful banners that they are holding. These will be hung up on the relevant activity tents during Lions Fun Day in the Meadows, on Sunday, July 12.
“The Lions and Therese Frattaroli are delighted with everything the young ambassadors have done for Lions. They have been wonderful.”
The children involved are Chloe, Amelie, Isla, Pelumi, Hallie, Esther, Eden, Aria and Evie.
Later this year they will be helping Lions events such as the ‘Rock Concert’ and fireworks display and multiple Christmas activities.
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