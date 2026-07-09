A PAIR of hand-painted football boots featuring World Cup legend Leo Messi are being auctioned to help a local animal sanctuary.
Bids will be open for the hand-painted boots featuring the genius Argentine footballer up to World Cup final day July 19, possibly beyond.
The boots are being auctioned for Margaret Green Animal Rescue, whose Wingletang sanctuary is just outside Tavistock. Bidding has reached £1,000.
A Margaret Green spokesperson said: “Messi fans, this one’s for you! Don’t forget that we have an auction running for this incredible pair of Lenovo ‘World Cup Legends’ custom hand-painted Adidas boots by Melonkicks – inspired by Leo Messi!
“The boots are truly one-of-a-kind, being the only pair featuring this football legend. If you fancy being in with the chance of bringing them home, be sure to visit our page at https://bit.ly/world-cup-boots to place your bids today!
“Remember, every penny raised will go towards supporting rescue animals in need and finding them their loving forever families. Please share to help us spread the word and raise as much money for our animals as possible.”
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