There was sadness at missing friends, mixed with joy at the end of exams for Tavistock College students as they attended their graduation ceremony.
Year 11 pupils joined their classmates at Tavistock’s St Eustachius Church, some to say farewell to their school friends for the final time, as they looked to the future world of work and possible future studies and training.
Tavistock College principal James Buchanan said: “Here at Tavistock College, we are incredibly proud of this group of young people.
“It has been such a privilege to work with and support them throughout their time at the college.
“I want to give a special mention to their head of year, Miss Laura Evans, who has been such a positive influence for them. We cannot wait to celebrate at our prom and then in August when the young people receive their results. Here's the class of 2026.”
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Ellie Roesner, the daughter of Tavistock’s Rainbow Circus skills performer Rosie, said: “I’m really happy school is over. I really like learning and I’m looking forward to studying at Plymouth University of Arts sixth form. I’m part of Rainbow Circus and do stilt walking. I’d like to continue in the performing arts.”
Ellie’s friend Ellanour Williams said: “I’m very relieved exams are over. I’m off to Plymouth City College to study young child care and want to get a similar job.”
Jayden Barr, Ellie and Ellanour’s school friend, said: “It’s a bit of an anti-climax after school. But I’m excited to start manufacturing and fabrication course at Plymouth City College. Even better, I’ve got an interview lined up with Babcock for an apprenticeship to work on warships.”
Amelia Dingle, who was with her family, said: “I’m really happy school is finished. I’m excited to start an apprenticeship with Hair Jungle in Plymouth. I’ll be spending some time now I’m not at school doing my hobby of photographing nature.”
A family gathering at Tavistock College GCSE Year 11 graduation ceremony at Tavistock's St Eustachius' Church. Left to right: Scarlett Moon (mum of Ruby Moon) Harvey Taylor, Ruby Moon and Hazel Stead. Hazel is to study pharmacy and plans to continue competing as England Number Two schoolgirl athlete hammer thrower. (Iliffe Media)
Two student sisters at Tavistock College GCSE Year 11 graduation ceremony. Centre May (Year 11 leaver) and Megan (Tavistock College A-level graduate) with mum Nikki Griffiths. May will be training as a dental hygienist and will join her sister horse riding in the holidays. (Iliffe Media)
A family celebration at the Year 11 graduation ceremony at Tavistock's St Eustachius' Church. Left to right: Rachel Dodd and Neil Roots (parents of Imogen), Imogen Roots and friend Liv Scutt, Hannah Creasy and Nanna 'P'. Imogen will continue her studies in Bodmin, with ambitions to become a forensic scientist. Liv wants to become a children’s nurse. (Iliffe Media)
Two friends, Jasmine Cann and Jemima Trewartha-Wyatt, are 'relieved' their exams are over. Jasmine wants to train as a corporate lawyer after Tavistock College sixth form and university. Jemima will be studying performing arts. (Iliffe Media)
Four friends are happy after exams, from left: Harry Inman, Carson Knight, Ollie Endean and Harry Tremblett. The foursome attended Tavistock College GCSE Year 11 graduation ceremony at Tavistock's St Eustachius' Church. (Iliffe Media)
Three generations celebrate the end of exams: Amelia Dingle (second left) is pictured with stepdad John Harper, mum Laura Dingle and grandma Diane Dingle. (Iliffe Media)
Student friends celebrate the end of exams: Jayden Barr, Ellie Roesner, Ellanour Williams and Adriana Sandonceto attended Tavistock College’s GCSE Year 11 graduation ceremony at Tavistock's St Eustachius' Church. (Iliffe Media)
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