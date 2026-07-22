The headteacher of. village school has told of his pride at his pupils’ achievements, ranging from academic, to sporting and community.
The school has remained thriving and a full reception class, promising a steady flow of pupils, bucking the trend of primary school numbers declining nationally (with even a slight increase in the past 12 months). In the coming new school year, pupil numbers will remain stable.
John Clarke, headteacher, said: “This coupled with having secured a full intake into reception for the forthcoming academic year, means that we remain financially stable and therefore will continue to retain our current structure of seven single age classes from reception to year six.”
He added: “The children have responded well to the new outdoor learning across the school this year with the provider delivering various skills and activities within the curriculum from September. His expertise and passion for outdoor learning has proved to be an invaluable resource for our pupils and staff.”
John highlighted the school’s academic achievements: “As we look back on this academic year, we continue to be proud of the quality of teaching that our children have received. Our children have, once again, achieved in advance of national standards at all points of local and national reporting and significantly so.”
The following were all above the national average levels: Reception classes reached a ’good’ level of development, the phonics screener pass rate, year four multiplication tables, year six maths standard assessment tests (SAT), year six reading SAT, year six writing and, finally, spelling, punctuation and grammar.
The school is proud of its sporting achievements, often taking on and excelling, often against much larger schools in West Devon, Plymouth and at Devon County level. In hockey Horrabridge School has taken nine teams; in tag rugby, four teams; cricket, five teams, and finally, swimming, two teams.
John said: “Whilst we have achieved considerable success in many of these events, our drive remains to offer these opportunities to as many of our pupils as possible.”
The school choir and handbells group toured residential homes and village clubs, while pupils took part in the chorister project at Exeter Cathedral and the handbells group played at the Devon County Show and won the Lamerton Handbell Festival.
The school will also continue to offer a special educational needs co-ordinator, parent support advisor, nursery (2-4 year olds) and thriving baby and toddler group support, along with breakfast and after-school clubs, providing wrap around care from 7.30am-600pm for two-11-year-olds.
All teachers will be retained in their current year groups, providing continuity and greater expertise in curriculum delivery for children and teachers. Each class will also continue to benefit from at least one general teaching assistant.
Meals will be cooked 'in-house', after leaving a contract provider this year, with the food being well received by cook Hannah recently.
Next term the school will be opening its multi-sensory room providing a range of multi-sensory experiences to support those children who might benefit from this.
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