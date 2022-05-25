Grant pot now open in valley

THOSE with bright ideas for projects in the Tamar Valley are now invited to apply for a grant of up to £1,000 to turn them into reality.

The Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team is pleased to confirm that this year’s Sustainable Development Fund is open for 2022.

Applications are welcome for small grants to support grassroots projects that help to conserve, enhance or celebrate the Tamar Valley AONB.

There is £5,000 in total available for grants of between £250-£1,000 for projects that will benefit the area. Projects previously supported in the Tamar Valley include improvements to village halls, wildlife conservation projects, small-scale renewable energy schemes, water-based recreation, advice for rural businesses and education projects.

Dan Cooke, AONB manager, said: ‘It’s great to be able to offer a little something for local communities in the Tamar Valley. Small things can make a big difference, and though modest in scale, the Sustainable Development Fund could help kickstart some project ideas and initiatives. If you’ve got a good idea, please contact us, or apply to fund it.’

The charity set up to conserve the valley, Tamar Valley TLC, will also offer a scheme for community groups and individuals to access smaller sums of money to help their projects. Grants up to £250 are available to bid for.