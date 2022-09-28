Goose Fair: road closures
ROAD closures wil be in place in the centre of Tavistock from tomorrow night until Thursday morning as Goose Fair returns after a break of three years.
The road closures run from 5pm on Tuesday (October 11) to 7am on Thursday (October 13).
The following roads will be closed: Bedford Square, Canal Road, Market Road and Russell Street (from the Garden Road junction to the junction with Plymouth Road), Abbey Bridge, Plymouth Road, Chapel Street and, at Gulworthy, the road from Gulworthy Cottages past Gulworthy Farm (the slip road linking the A390 and B3257).
During this period, an alternative route for vehicles travelling north to south will be via West Street, Duke Street, Brook Street, Parkwood Road, A386 Stannary Bridge Road, Dolvin Road, Whitchurch Road and Anderton Lane.The alternative route for vehicles travelling east to south will be via Whitchurch Road and Anderton Lane.
To ferry people into town, there will be a park and ride service operating from Whitchurch Down (rather than at Harford Bridge as previously ), operated by Stagecoach and the Tavistock Lions and a more frequent shuttle service between Gulworthy and Whitchurch Down operated by Stagecoach.
The Tavistock Goose Fair is one of only two held in England, the other being in Nottingham. It has its origins in the 1100s, growing up as a social event around bringing geese to market. It is put together by Tavistock Town Council working with West Devon Borough Council.
