Tavistock’s famous annual Goose Fair returns on Wednesday next week (October 9) with a popular farming attraction reopening its doors after a break due to avian flu.
The historic Tavistock Goose Fair, dating back to the early 12th century, is a vibrant celebration of tradition, agriculture, and local culture, with roots deeply embedded in the town’s heritage.
The fair continues to attract thousands of visitors each year. The event is not just a fun-filled fair, but also a tribute to the town's agricultural past and present.
One of the highlights of the Goose Fair is the Cattle Market Open Day, back after a break, a chance for the public to explore and engage with the world of farming and the countryside. West Devon farmers and producers welcome everyone to interact and learn about how farmers are dedicated to their work.
A cattle market spokesman said: "We see this as a fantastic opportunity to bring the country to the town. The open day is designed to be fun and educational, giving the public a chance to see firsthand the incredible work we do, the passion we have for our jobs, and the close connection between farmers and the local community."
The Cattle Market Open Day will feature a farmers' market with local producers selling their products.
Despite there not being a poultry auction this year, there will also be farm animals on show, children's activities and a range of local products and organisations with farming links and the countryside.
New this year is local photographer Sarah Young with her exhibitionThis Farming Life. Other attractions include a funfair and large street markets with a huge range of products, including craft beers and street food.
Visitors are advised there is very little parking available in the town centre on Goose Fair day. But drivers can use dedicated Goose Fair park and ride (P&R) sites, or public transport. The P&R sites are: The former Yelverton airfield, Gulworthy (The Old Rectory Camping and Holiday Park PL19 8JA) and Whitchurch Down. Card payments are accepted.