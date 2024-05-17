New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Clockwork Kitty at 6 The Arcade, Okehampton; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Drake Manor Inn at The Village, Buckland Monachorum; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: The Stannary Arms at Legion House, 2 King Street, Tavistock; rated on May 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Hatherleigh Fish Bar at The Cafe, 9 Bridge Street, Hatherleigh; rated on April 30