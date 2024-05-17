New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Drake Manor Inn at The Village, Buckland Monachorum; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: The Stannary Arms at Legion House, 2 King Street, Tavistock; rated on May 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: