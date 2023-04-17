New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Devon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Church Lane, at 1 Church Lane, Tavistock was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 6.
And Mime Ltd, at Mime, 4-5 Paddons Row, Tavistock was also given a score of five on April 6.
It means that of West Devon's 87 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 70 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.