Goblins, pixies and a plethora of other mystical beings descended on Okehampton for a weekend of music, archery and light-hearted fun.

The Goblin Ball

Goblin Town Fantasy Festival at Taw Bottom at South Tawton over the first weekend of September saw LARPers from every background gather fantasy coins to secure status as mayor of the ‘town’ and join various goblin camps.

LARPing, or live action role-playing, is a type of role-playing game in which participants physically act out scenarios, typically using costumes and props.

There was live music from the groups Trash Band, GirdyBird, Hat Lady Garden Ensemble and Reviers Gallows as well as street shows and theatre performances from Beowulf from Rattle Box Theatre.

Goblin Town Fantasy Festival was well-received by its attendees, with plans for next year’s LARPing event already underway.

One of the LARPers at the Goblin Town.
One of the LARPers at the Goblin Town. (Gideon Lawrence)
Lots of fun at the Goblin Town Fantasy Festival.
Lots of fun at the Goblin Town Fantasy Festival. (Gideon Lawrence)
Attendees looking dapper in their fantasy costumes.
Attendees looking dapper in their fantasy costumes. (Gideon Lawrence)
There were stalls, workshops and events at the 2025 Goblin Fantasy Festival.
There were stalls, workshops and events at the 2025 Goblin Fantasy Festival. (Gideon Lawrence)
The event was family-friendly with role-players from every age in attendance.
The event was family-friendly with role-players of all ages in attendance. (Gideon Lawrence)
The event was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended.
The event was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended. (Gideon Lawrence)