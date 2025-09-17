Goblins, pixies and a plethora of other mystical beings descended on Okehampton for a weekend of music, archery and light-hearted fun.
Goblin Town Fantasy Festival at Taw Bottom at South Tawton over the first weekend of September saw LARPers from every background gather fantasy coins to secure status as mayor of the ‘town’ and join various goblin camps.
LARPing, or live action role-playing, is a type of role-playing game in which participants physically act out scenarios, typically using costumes and props.
There was live music from the groups Trash Band, GirdyBird, Hat Lady Garden Ensemble and Reviers Gallows as well as street shows and theatre performances from Beowulf from Rattle Box Theatre.
Goblin Town Fantasy Festival was well-received by its attendees, with plans for next year’s LARPing event already underway.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.