An Okehampton jeweller is still going strong despite the price of some of her materials doubling in price.
Corrinne Eira Evans has co-owned her shop, Moon and Moor in the Victorian Arcade for six years and has endured the Covid pandemic, the cost of living crisis and now the price of gold doubling - but her business is still booming.
After training at Plymouth College of Art, Birmingham School of Jewellery and University College Falmouth, Corrinne found her signature style in 18 carat gold and silver chain mail inspired by Dartmoor.
Her jewellery has caught the eye of British Vogue Editor, Alexandra Shulman, for outstanding pieces. But using gold and precious stones can come at a price.
Corrinne, 39, said: “I’m just embarking on a new collection and because the cost of gold is so high, I’m having to look at other kinds of material. But I never see it as a negative thing, it’s something I have to adapt to.
“Last year when I was doing quotes for customers, it was half the price it is now. Gold is at an all-time high and it doesn't look like it will go down anytime soon.”
The cost of gold has increased to a new record high of £2,660 per troy ounce (the unit used to weigh precious metals), marking a 42% increase from a year ago, according to the Independent.
“I was at the Goldsmiths Fair last year and all the jewellers started panicking about the gold prices - some of them were putting software into their website to track the gold prices and put their products up in line with the gold prices daily.
“There’s quite a lot of peaks and troughs with purchasing gold so I can purchase when the pricers are low, luckily.”
