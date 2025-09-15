Okehampton Business Improvement District (BID) has announced a new partnership with a Devon-based digital marketing company in a bid to attract more trade to the town.
The organisation called Design Pitch offers services such as marketing strategy, technology, copywriting, and graphic design.
It says it will work with Okehampton BID – which traders pay into – to help it promote the town’s businesses.
Kathy James-Castle, BID manager, said: “This partnership with design pitch is an important step forward in delivering tangible benefits for local businesses. From digital marketing support to practical training, our aim is to help Okehampton’s businesses feel stronger, smarter, and ready for the future. Together, we want to ensure our high street remains vibrant, welcoming, and central to community life.”
Okehampton BID is a not for profit partnership to promote the town, encourage more visitors, and to provide businesses with training and collaborative opportunities to drive growth and jobs.
The organisation, which is funded by traders who pay a compulsory levy to see the town promoted, is pledging to bring bring £650,000 of investment into the town over the next five years,
Mike Santiago-Griggs, founder of Design Pitch, said: "We’re proud to support rural business transformation, and this offer reflects our commitment to that goal. We exist to help micro and small businesses become stronger, smarter and more sustainable. Ultimately, we want to bring world-beating marketing practice to Okehampton and leave a lasting legacy for the town and its businesses."
Businesses are being invited to meet the BID team and members of the design pitch collective at the upcoming ‘Unlock Free Training & Grants for Your Business’ event, taking place at Okehampton College on Wednesday, September 17 from 4–6pm.
Attendees will learn how to save on training costs, access free qualifications such as Level Two Food Hygiene, and discover capital grants available to support business growth.
