Gin shop seating plan
Subscribe newsletter
A new gin shop in Tavistock town centre has been supported in its request to have pavement seating outside its premises.
Tavistock Town Council backed the request by the Gin Boutique for three tables and six chairs on West Street.
Business Owners Mel Gandy and Paul Bray, requested the customer seating for the rest of this summer until September, which was supported by the council’s Development Management and Licensing Committee.
Town Mayor Cllr Paul Ward, who supported the application, said at the committee meeting: ‘I think we should approve this application because it will enhance the town centre in the summer.’
He did however, say the pavement was particularly narrow outside the shop and that should be taken into account with the tables possibly making it more difficult for pedestrians and mobility scooters to use it.
He also suggested the police should be consulted on their view on any potential anti-social behaviour, once the business began trading with people sitting outside. He added this was common for other businesses selling alcohol in the town.
Cllr Lesley Crawford, said she supported the plan and backed concerns about the tables creating an obstacle, especially with shop based on a tight corner with Market Street, where people were often currently forced to walk in the road. She added that she had recently enjoyed a ‘pleasant evening’ at the Gin Boutique.
Cllr Tony Fey also backed the plan as other town businesses had approved seating and tables outside.
The application was supported with concerns formerly noted about access. The application is subject to a final decision by West Devon Borough Council.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |