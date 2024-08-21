Get Changed Theatre, an Okehampton-based theatre company for those with learning disabilities, has received a grant from South West Water, which will go towards ensuring members have equal access to all activities.
Members celebrated as the £2,000 cheque was handed over on August 21 as participants began planning for their next production. Leaders plan to use the money to cover the cost of any adaptations that may be needed, such as costume adjustments, to ensure each actor can take part in all performances and activities.
Get Changed Theatre trustee Kathi Hadland-Connick, said: "The purpose of this funding really was to enable Get Changed to provide an equality of access to the work that we do.There are people with differing needs here, and our aim always is that each participant of the group is treated equally and sometimes that can cost more money because we might need to make adjustments. We're really hoping that this funding will enable equality amongst the group participants in a way that is sometimes quite challenging and expensive."
The South West Water Neighbourhood Fund is highly competitive, with around 400 applicants vying for the £100,000 fund. However, Olivia Crisp, the community engagement lead at the water company, explained that Get Changed Theatre stood out as an important charity that supports neurodiverse people and challenges stereotypes.
She said: "We've worked with a lot of different charities that work with neurodivergent people in lots of different ways, and Get Changed Theatre is about giving them a voice, giving them the advocacy to do what they want, it's not you directing them and I think that's just marvelous. It popped out when we saw your your application. We thought: 'They're the people we should be funding. They're doing so much for their community. We want to be a part for that'."
Get Changed Theatre was established in 1995 and has grown from a small group to a much larger drama organisation. The charity aims to provide a platform for people with learning disabilities to express themselves, entertain people, and promote inclusivity while breaking down stereotypes.