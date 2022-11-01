Geoff’s daughter Stacey is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research’s 100 squats or star jumps a day in November fundraising challenge to help find a cure for the disease. She said: ‘Anything I can do to prevent another family from going through the same thing is completely worth it. We were told without treatment my Dad would have three months. We couldn’t believe it when my uncle told us he had the same tumour. We were concerned the tumour could be genetic but the healthcare team concluded it was a coincidence.’