Fun packed nostalgic day brings out the crowds to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Amanda Haggath-Smith getting patriotic for the jubilee in Tavistock ( TINDLE )

Cream teas are going down a treat in Tavistock and the wine is flowing as people join in a street party in Bedford Square this afternoon to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Festivities for the Jubilee Gala Day began at 11am this morning with a ‘River of Hope’ pageant involving primary school children who had made special flags to parade through the town. The flags were taken to St Eustachius’ Church where they will remain for the whole weekend.

A Jubilee Tea Dance is taking place in the town hall with Plymouth Dance leading participants through a variety of styles from Waltz, Jive, Lindy Hop and Charleston.

There is a 1950s beach vibe in the Guildhall Car Park, a sandcastle competition and Punch and Judy and tunes from the 1950s being sung on a stage in Bedford Square, Bank Square has its own DJ and there is special KidsZone.

Tonight sees the Jubilee Beacon lit on Whitchurch Down at 9.45pm by Tavistock Town Council, one of over 2,000 which will be lit across the UK at the same time.

Events will continue through the weekend and Sunday sees the Robey Trust Steam Fair and Jubilee Picnic in the Park in the Meadows with Shot in the Dark Disco providing music from the decades of the Queen’s reign.