Calstock Arts is set to bring two fun-filled autumn events for the younger Tamar Valley audience to enjoy.
Next month sees the Cornish theatre company, Poppanoodle Theatre and their latest show ‘Two Marys, Five Jacks and One Very Big Show’ coming to the Old Chapel.
The show, aimed at children aged 2-5 years, is based on a story of Wee Willie Winkie who lives with his sister Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary and his mother the Old Woman who Lived in a Shoe. Wee Willie Winkie wants to have some fun before bed one night and acts out a play to his mother with the help of his sister and the audience.
Numerous nursery rhymes are recreated in this fast-paced production. With laughter, music and song this piece has something for little ones and the grown-ups.
The show will take place on Thursday, October 19 with one performance at 11am and another after school at 4pm, lasting 35-40 minutes.
Calstock Parish Council have provided a grant to help Calstock Arts put on this production, with minimal cost for tickets.Tickets are £1 per child or donations from adults.
The next event coming up at the Calstock venue is a puppet show, The Snow Queen where children will get the opportunity to make their very own puppets to take home with them.
The Snow Queen will take place on Sunday, November 26 with two shows scheduled for 11.30am and 3pm with puppet making workshops afterwards.
The event is suitable for children aged 4-12 years and their parents, carers and families.
The story starts with the Toy Maker who is in his workshop, making toys for the children when suddenly, they come to life to tell the story of The Snow Queen. Follow Gerda on her adventures as she sets out to rescue her brother Kai from the evil Snow Queen who is holding him prisoner in her ice palace and meet the magical creatures who help her on her mission.
Watch Paul Batten of Theatrix Arts perform this magical story through puppets, changing scenery, music and sound effects. Then meet the puppets and create your very own puppet of a character from the show!
The performance will last approximately 40 mins and then the children can make puppets for another 30-45 mins.
Details of the both of the children’s events can be found on the Calstock Arts website, www.calstockarts.org or by phoning 01822 833183. Event details will also be sent to schools and pre-schools in the Tamar Valley area.