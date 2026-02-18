A YEAR after its launch, campaign group Drip Drip Tamar is looking to expand its work along the River Tamar and is inviting local residents to help decide the group’s next priorities.
The environmental group was born from a ‘People’s Assembly’ in Calstock, when locals came together to address concerns about the river’s health. Over the past year, the group has carried out nearly 50 professional lab tests, funded by generous donations from the community. The results reveal a river of extremes: at times, the Tamar is clean and vibrant, while at others bacterial levels spike, posing risks for swimmers, paddlers and rowers.
However, the findings go beyond bacteria. Rainfall events wash a mixture of pharmaceuticals, PFAS ‘forever chemicals’, hormones, road run-off and other household and industrial substances into the river – often through South West Water’s storm overflows.
Even treated wastewater still contains many of these chemicals. While the Environment Agency has confirmed that bacterial levels do not threaten the river’s ecology, the long-term effects of these additional chemicals on people and wildlife remain largely unknown.
Following a successful first year, Drip Drip Tamar is now ready to widen its focus to other villages along the Tamar. The next People’s Assembly will take place on Friday, February 27 at Calstock Village Hall (7.30pm), giving residents the chance to learn about the group’s work, review findings and help set priorities for 2026.
“This project is about the community deciding what matters most for the river,” said a spokesperson. “We want everyone who cares about the Tamar to join us and have their say.”
The group – who has contributed time, observations and donations over the past year – has also launched a new website, dripdriptamar.org, providing updates on tests, river condition and ways for locals to get involved. Supporters can also follow progress on Facebook.
