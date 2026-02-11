A couple of identical sisters from West Devon have been causing confusion as they prepare for national TV fame.
Twins Sara Woodhouse and Paula Dunn have excitedly announced they will be appearing on Channel 4’s hit TV reality show Four In A Bed at the end of February.
The pair run the Horn of Plenty hotel and restaurant in Gulworthy, famed for its food and wooded rural seclusion and views over the Tamar Valley.
A hotel spokesman said: “We’ve been keeping a secret. We're beyond excited to announce that our amazing general manager Sara and her sister Paula (hotel receptionist) will be starring on Channel 4's hit TV show 'Four in a Bed.'
“The filming took place at The Horn of Plenty early last year and we're thrilled to see the hotel on national TV so be sure to tune in.”
The modernised 16-bed Regency mansion and coachhouse set in landscaped grounds will appear on the small screen in daily episodes between Monday, February 23 to Friday, February 27.
Sara said: “It’s really exciting for the hotel to be on national TV. But it’s also a bit nerve-racking waiting to see how they edit it.
“It was also tiring with filming over two weeks. But I think one of the tests is to see how we react after working hard. But we’re used to being constantly on the go in the hospitality industry.”
She addd: “It was a fun experience and we all got on well together as contestants. It’s a bit different with me and Paula because we’re identical twins and often the guests mistake us for each other.
“They might want her to help them with some managerial issue. Some guests think there’s only one of us and are therefore, amazed that me or my sister seem to work 24-hours a day at the hotel as there’s always at least one of us on duty.”
