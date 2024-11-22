AS the first cold spell of the winter strikes and Fuel Poverty Awareness Day approaches (November 27), “look out for your neighbours” is the message from independent charity, Devon Communities Together.
Devon Communities Together is one of several organisations that help people who are struggling with the cost of living, of which energy costs and staying warm is often a significant factor.
The charity is concerned that those who are most vulnerable do not access the advice that is available and is calling on all of us to be “good neighbours” and encourage those in need to seek help.
Devon Communities Together is providing free advice as part of its Energy Outreach programme, in the form of 1-2-1 consultations, drop-in sessions and community presentations.
This advice covers a wide range of topics, including accessing financial support, reducing energy usage, support with understanding bills and much more.
Could someone you know benefit from this service?
Devon Communities Together Energy Champions Martin Rich and Anderson Jones have provided some indicators that help recognise the signs of those who are struggling to combat the cold and cost of living.
• Cannot afford heating and so is wearing lots of clothes, maybe coats hats and gloves in the home
• Curtains drawn not just to keep in some heat, but because bed is the only warm place
• Smaller shopping basket, looking for “sell by” reductions, using a food bank or community larder
• Respiratory problems and obvious poor health
• Water droplets on windows indicating that condensation, damp and mould may be present in the home
• Single glazed windows and wooden doors that can be the source of draughts and heat loss
• Little or no insulation is apparent, and the building is in poor condition.
According to National Energy Action, there are six million UK households affected by fuel poverty (up from £4.5m in 2021), which means they spend 10 per cent or more of their income on energy costs. Total UK energy debt is over £3.7 billion.
Martin Rich, said: “Whilst fuel poverty is typically associated with those later in life, it can also be those struggling with low wages and high rents, and young families trying to give their children the best they can, that are hardest hit by rising prices.
“It is said that some must make a choice between heating or eating; the reality is that sometimes, neither are done well and that living in one room with both meagre heating and a meagre diet is something that should concern us all.
“This can also be exacerbated when living in a rural community, where accessing ‘cheaper’ supermarket food is more difficult, affordable transport options may be limited, and properties may be older and less well insulated.
“Many communities run warm hubs and other gatherings for warmth, comfort and food.
“Along with foodbanks, family centres, local councils and community organisations, they can guide those in need of help to the advisors who can provide that support to address energy needs, fuel payments, benefit entitlements and more.
“However, there is a role for all of us who are comfortable, warm and well-fed to look out for others and guide them to where they can receive support; or to flag-up concerns to an organisation that can investigate and help.”
Since September, Devon Communities Together has visited locations across Devon to provide advice to local communities and this service will be available until March 2025.
The team is also able to do telephone advice and home visits for those people who would like more personalised support. People who do receive advice can also benefit from a free fleece blanket to help keep them warm at home.
To access this advice or to book an Energy Champion for your event, please contact 01392 248919 or email: [email protected] .