A GROUP of young women who lost their close friend to suicide are running a half marathon to raise funds for a charity trying to prevent similar tragedies.
Mollie Hawking, Abby Fishleigh, Ella Mee, Evie Jones, Megan Cornish and Fran Hanson will run the Brighton Half Marathon for Papyrus on February 26 in memory of Darcy Hollinson, from Tavistock, who took her own life aged 17 in April last year.
They were all friends at Plymouth High School for Girls and Darcy died just a few months before they took their A-level exams.
Supported by Darcy’s mum Debbie, who undertook her own running challenge last summer, the group decided to channel their grief into the challenge, training together. ‘It is so important that we keep doing something for Darcy,’ said Mollie.
Running 13.1 miles is a challenge for them – ‘this is the first time any of us have run this far’ – but the worthwhile cause had spurred them on. They have started training in earnest during the Christmas holidays, when they are home from university – some are studying in Plymouth, others further afield. The girls, now 19 or 20, were devastated to lose Darcy, who died at her family home in Tavistock during a period when the friends were apart physically during the long period of the covid lockdowns. Megan said: ‘It is quite hard when you are celebrating anything and you know that someone is missing.’
Ella said: ‘It has been hard going to university – some of us went last September and some of us have gone this year – entering that phase of life and knowing that Darcy will never experience it.’ Mollie added: ‘It was hard when we were still in school, A-levels, passing driving tests and all those things she should have been there for.’
Ella said: ‘Suicide impacts so many lives. Even people who weren’t particularly close to Darcy it had a massive impact on.’
Darcy’s depression isolated her from her friends. This was exacerbated by the covid pandemic. Ella said their message to anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts was to reach out to friends and family, adding: ‘I would much rather answer the phone in the middle of the night than go to someone’s funeral.’
Evie added: ‘Once we had been through it, we heard of so many other stories of other people this has affected. This is one of the main reasons we want to do it. We want to save as many friends and families from having to go through this. And we want to save someone from being alone, because there is always someone who loves them.’ Papyrus aims to prevent young suicide. It runs a helpline HOPELINEUK, which is open from 9am to midnight every day. It is there for any young person – up to the age of 35 – struggling with life or anyone trying to support them. See www.papyrus-uk.org
To sponsor the girls, see:
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bhmfordarcy