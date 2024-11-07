Steve said: “We had a tricky time wandering around for a few hours looking for a way out of a maze of fields when the track on the map just disappeared. We suspect a landowner closed off the exit. Then when we were looking for somewhere to fill our water bottles in Widecombe we were spotted by locals who were wondering why a group of men were wandering round the village at night. We eventually convinced them we were legit and they kindly offered us the church porch for a nap and an upgraded drink. We’re very grateful for that hospitality.”