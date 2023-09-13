CHARITABLE members of Cotehele Lodge of Cornish Freemasons in Calstock completed a 90-mile walk at the weekend to raise funds for two charities: Teddies for Loving Care and Mind. The walk organised by Neythen Woolford, charity steward and chair at the Lodge, saw participants walk from Land’s End to Cotehele Lodge over three and a half days raising over £1,900 so far.