CALLINGTON Cricket Club are offering a free children’s cricket programme starting at the end of this month.
This programme (for 8-11 year olds) is specifically designed for families who are impacted by the cost of living crisis and for those children on Free School Meals or those who otherwise could not afford to access Dynamos Cricket.
As part of the programme, children will receive: Dynamos Cricket programme including personalised T-shirt, Cricket Attax cards, a Bat and Ball set and Dynamos Cricket app.
The programme starts on July 31. Places must be booked and are limited. For more information visit the Callington Cricket Club Facebook Page or phone: 07914 836746.