Four generations of an Okehampton family completed Hospiscare’s Men’s Walk Your Way fundraiser for the seventh year, raising hundreds for the charity.
On Saturday (March 7), the Penna family set off on a nine-mile route which started at the Pavilion in the Park, passed along the Granite Way and through Meldon village before finishing outside the Post Office in Okehampton. So far, they have raised £480, but more is expected to come in. It is hoped that the total funds will reach £550.
Geoff Penna, who participated in the walk, said: “It was a lovely day. The boys did brilliantly,” adding that a love of walking resulted in an enjoyable training regime.
“We naturally love walking so our idea of a good Sunday afternoon is to go out walking,” he said.
The Men’s Walk is an annual fundraising event for Hospiscare, which attracts hundreds each year. Since its launch in 2012, more than 6,000 people have taken part.
As part of the event, participants are invited to complete a seven-mile route starting in Exeter, where Hospiscare is based. Walkers also enjoy complimentary food and the chance to watch a Six Nations rugby match. For those unable to attend in Exeter, the charity offers the flexibility of following their own route with the Men’s Walk Your Way option.
The Penna family have participated in the Men’s Walk every year since 2019. During the Covid lockdown, when travel to Exeter was not possible, they completed the Your Way fundraiser route locally, and this has now become an annual tradition.
This year, over 2,000 people took part in the Men’s Walk, which raised more than £142,000.
Hospiscare, which relies heavily on community support, looks after about 2,200 patients each year across Exeter, central and east Devon, including Okehampton. The charity receives only 24 per cent of its funding from the Government and depends on local generosity to provide free specialist end-of-life care.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.