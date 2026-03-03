A classic one-man show that unlocks the character of one of Britain's best-loved and most-missed entertainers comes to Devon this month.
David Benson burst onto the theatre scene in 1996, taking the Edinburgh Fringe by storm with Think No Evil Of Us: My Life with Kenneth Williams.
Critics, audiences and close friends of Williams were unanimous in their praise. The show is a thrilling and hilarious tour de force which sees Kenneth Williams at his funniest - and at his most badly behaved.
And now, thirty years on, and in celebration of Kenneth Williams’ 100th birthday, David Benson revisits his classic portrait of the much-missed Carry On star in a new version of the show exploring the astonishing connection that intertwined his life with that of Williams when Benson was still a schoolboy.
In a dazzling display of impeccably honed stage craft, Benson gives an unsparing portrayal of the tormented comic genius, lurching from hilarity to self-pity in public and in private. A captivating raconteur in his own right, he has many tales to tell of his time as ‘the man who does Kenneth Williams’ and the adventures he has had since in an unconventional career.
Primarily a stage performer, David Benson has a dozen one-man shows in his theatrical repertoire, with which he tours. He also sings: performing a wide range of the songs of Noël Coward, amongst others, in a flamboyant cabaret style, performed in-character as Coward. He has also written and directed professional stage productions for other performers.
His theatrical, television and radio work has mainly revolved around comedy. His most famous roles, impersonating comic actor Kenneth Williams, comedian Frankie Howerd, and playwright and composer Noël Coward, have all used his talent for mimicking well-known stars of stage and screen.
The show visits Exeter’s Barnfield Theatre on March 20. For ticket details see https://exeternorthcott.co.uk.
