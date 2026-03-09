Hospiscare’s Men’s Walk is on track to raise more money than ever before for the Devon-based hospice charity.
Over 2,000 people took part in Saturday’s Exeter event, raising more than £142,000 so far. With donations still coming in, this is set to be the most successful Men’s Walk yet.
Senior events fundraiser, Martin Stokke, said: “We always expect the Men’s Walk to be a big event, as our flagship, however, this year, people have gone above and beyond. We had more people taking part and fundraising than ever before.
“At its centre is an ‘in memory’ event. Many people, who have lost someone special in their lives, will bring friends along on the day to support them.”
The seven-mile walk alongside the River Exe provided the perfect opportunity to remember loved ones who received Hospiscare end-of-life support in their final days.
During the walk, participants enjoyed a bacon roll and hot drink from the Rapid Relief Team. At the finish, they were treated to a pint from Exeter Brewery and a Chunk of Devon pasty. The Six Nations rugby was also shown in the event marquee.
Mr Stokke added: “Over the years, this event has just grown and grown because people have a great day out.
“It’s got a bit of what everyone loves. Camaraderie, togetherness, supporting something bigger than themselves.
“We can’t put this event on without all the people who support us, and all of the 120 volunteers.
“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved. They’ve made an incredible difference to what we do as a local charity.”
Hospiscare looks after about 2,200 patients each year across Exeter, central and east Devon, including Okehampton. The charity receives only 24 per cent of its funding from the Government and relies on community generosity to provide free specialist end-of-life care.
