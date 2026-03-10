The Dartmoor Line is set to be closed for over a week later this month as track renewal and maintenance work is carried out.
The work will run from March 21-29 and will impact all train services running through Crediton.
A replacement bus service is planned between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple, and Crediton and Yeoford. Passengers with valid train tickets for the affected lines will be able to use them on the replacement services on weekdays.
The planned replacement bus routes are Stagecoach 5 from Exeter to Crediton, Stagecoach 5A from Exeter to Okehampton via Crediton, Stagecoach 5B from Exeter to Barnstaple via Crediton, Stagecoach 5C from Exeter to Chulmleigh via Crediton and Dartline 66 from Exeter to Okehampton.
