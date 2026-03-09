The Okehampton Co-op branch has donated £150 to Gunnislake village hall, which will go towards the refurbishment and maintenance of the building.
This donation will enable the village hall to continue its work supporting the community and bringing locals of all ages and backgrounds together.
Ross Hamley, the chairman of the village hall, visited on March 7 to collect the cheque from the Co-op on Market Street.
The Co-op has donated to multiple charities and organisations in the past, including Tor Support Services, the Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA), and the Okehampton District and Community Transport Group (ODCTG).
Gunnislake village hall held a silent charity auction last month to raise funds for building repairs.
