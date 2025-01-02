Update: Christopher McCaffery, 39, from Liskeard, who was wanted for recall to prison has been located by officers in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police thank everyone who shared their media appeal.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Christopher McCaffery, 39, was previously convicted of assault and is wanted after he breached his licence conditions.
McCaffery has links to Tavistock, Liskeard and Plymouth.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 3ins tall, of small build and with brown hair.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts please call police on 999 quoting log 611 of 23/12/24.