Kirsty, who has served in Iraq, at sea in the former warship HMS Ocean and naval air base at Culdrose, Cornwall, and Devonport docks, Plymouth, said: “It was a big wrench leaving the Navy. Many serving personnel find it hard because you’re leaving behind a network of support and camaraderie which only service personnel understand. On top of leaving, I also had to cope with health issues which meant I could not do my job as well as I wanted to.