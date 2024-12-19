A military veteran is being helped by a West Country charity to make the most of her life following setbacks.
The Battling On charity at Merryhue Farmhouse, near Callington, provides therapies and mutual support in a safe space to former military personnel struggling to adjust to life outside the armed forces.
This support now includes the Fresh Start project to support spouses and partners of armed forces personnel. Fresh Start has new weekly meetings from this month in Landrake. The project recognises that life as a military partner can come with great stress and upheaval and people are offered help in maintaining stability.
Kirsty Nesbitt is full of praise for the support she is receiving through the Battling On project.
The former Royal Navy rating, from Okehampton, was medically discharged from the Navy due to an inherited physical condition which affects her mobility.
She receives emotional and practical support from the charitable project after finding little help in transitioning from military to civilian life while coping with her health issues.
Kirsty has one-to-one sessions with Sarah, a Battling On support worker, when they talk over what is important to her, whether it’s related to her family, health or employment.
So far, she’s had support in completing paperwork in dealing with her son being bullied at his previous school and is now looking at finding work suitable for her despite her condition.
Kirsty, who has served in Iraq, at sea in the former warship HMS Ocean and naval air base at Culdrose, Cornwall, and Devonport docks, Plymouth, said: “It was a big wrench leaving the Navy. Many serving personnel find it hard because you’re leaving behind a network of support and camaraderie which only service personnel understand. On top of leaving, I also had to cope with health issues which meant I could not do my job as well as I wanted to.
“I only found out late into my diagnosis that I’d inherited from my dad, but he had an existing condition which effectively masked it. It affects my lower back most and my fingers also. I’d like to work in something creative. I like art. Perhaps making jewellery, but my hands are not good with fiddly things, so it might be a problem.
“But Sarah is very patient and good at working through issues with me. She’s given me confidence that I can make the most of my life, despite my setbacks. So, I’m more optimistic now that I used to be. I’d say that anyone who finds it difficult sometimes coping and is ex-service can benefit from Battling On."
Fresh Start sessions run from 10am-12 noon on Thursdays at Sir Robert Geffery Memorial Hall, Landrake, Cornwall, PL12 5DZ. They offer the chance to meet the team and get friendly support with form filling, identifying skills for the workplace, finding like-minded people to talk to and more.