Researchers at the University of Exeter want to hear from women in agriculture for a research project focusing on the health and wellbeing of women in the industry.
The three-year research project is led by the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research (CRPR) and farming charity The Farming Community Network (FCN) and aims to better understand the physical and mental health of women working in agriculture, including potential stressors in farming and barriers to seeking support.
The research, which is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, will inform the work of farming charities and will be shared with relevant public health bodies and policy makers.
Dr Rebecca Wheeler, from the University of Exeter, who is leading the project, said: “We know the farming community is extremely supportive of each other and we are keen to hear about the sort of things which are supporting health and happiness in the farming community, as well as the challenges.
“We want to hear about the experiences of women from across the UK – of all ages and backgrounds – and from different roles in agriculture.”
The survey takes no more than 15 minutes to complete and those who take part can opt in to the opportunity to win one of four £50 vouchers.
Linda Jones, National Manager (FCN Cymru), said: “This is an important opportunity for women in farming to share their views and contribute to this new research. There has historically been limited research conducted into the health and wellbeing of women in farming so we encourage all women in farming to take the time to fill in this important survey.”