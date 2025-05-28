Motorists are warned about the temporary, part-time, closure of a section of road including Denham Bridge – a vital link to the Bere Peninsula.
Devon County Council highways officers are advising drivers to take an alternative route during the maximum five-day temporary timed restriction from Tavistock Cross to Denham Bridge, Bere Alston.
The day-time temporary restriction of through-traffic takes place between Saturday and Wednesday, July 5-9 (both dates inclusive) from 7am-7pm each day.
The alternative signed route for vehicles will be on the B3257 at Rock Cross, along the A390 to Tavistock and A386 to Horrabridge, then Pound Hill, Crapstone memorial, Abbey Cross, Winsabeer Lane and Denham Bridge and the same on return.
For further information contact Kiely Brothers contractors on 01823 338291.