The annual charity Bere Alston Fun Day was well supported by visitors and exhibitors.

The event, on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26, was part of the village carnival week, following the procession on the Saturday.

Fun day organiser Shannon Morris said: “We had table top and car boots, a fun family dog show, village games, a car and bike show, bouncy castles and refreshments.

“All funds raised from carnival week go into a funds pot distributed to local groups and organisations needing extra support on the Bere Peninsula.”

Village musicians Paul White and Mark Ashley sang and played guitar and fiddle all day.

Winners: Keith Swift for his bike, Colin Shaw for his Rover, Colin Branch (crowd favourite) for his Ford Popular, and Jeremy Maddock for his ‘rusty relic’ Royal Enfield.

Bere Alston Fun Day’s top pooches were at the event dog show. Pictured left to right are the first to fifth prize winners in the crossbreed class. The winner was Flash with owner Adele Walter. ( Ann Parsons )

The Devon branch of the Military Vehicle Trust brought along their US Army Jeeps. ( Ann Parsons. )

Colin Branch with his Ford T-Bucket Jago kit car. ( Ann Parsons )

Adam Roberts enthusiastically trying to smash the china on one of the fun day sideshows. ( Ann Parsons )

The car show drew admiring looks. ( Ann Parsons. )

Kept busy in the refreshment tent were Jill Edwards, Philippa Wooldridge and Mustapha Garrabos. ( Ann Parsons. )

Casper Merrifield was busy trying to hook a duck, encouraged by Carnival Queen attendants Amber Perkin and Emily Phillips. ( Ann Parsons )