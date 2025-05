The annual charity Bere Alston Fun Day was well supported by visitors and exhibitors.

The event, on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26, was part of the village carnival week, following the procession on the Saturday.

Fun day organiser Shannon Morris said: “We had table top and car boots, a fun family dog show, village games, a car and bike show, bouncy castles and refreshments.

“All funds raised from carnival week go into a funds pot distributed to local groups and organisations needing extra support on the Bere Peninsula.”

Winners: Keith Swift for his bike, Colin Shaw for his Rover, Colin Branch (crowd favourite) for his Ford Popular, and Jeremy Maddock for his ‘rusty relic’ Royal Enfield.