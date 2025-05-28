Innovation will be key to securing government funding for Devon’s rural communities according to the councillor newly appointed to speak up for them on Devon County Council.
First-time county councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin (Lib Dem, Torrington Rural) has taken on rural affairs in the county council’s cabinet, a new position.
She said: “There are so many issues in rural areas, from access to health services and dentists and public transport, villages pubs and shops are struggling. And farmers feel they are being ignored by the government. But we can’t keep asking for money for the same things.
“We need to come up with new ideas and I am looking at what people are doing across the country and across the world in innovation. That is the way we will get central government funding.”
A Torridge District councillor of eight years for Shebbear and Langtree, Cllr Cottle-Hunkin spearheaded a campaign in Devon to try to save mobile libraries and was invited to Westminster to talk to MPs at a farmers’ rally in the capital against the recent changes to inheritance tax, due to come in next April.
A farmer herself, she said she understood the issues and is “honoured” to have been asked to join the cabinet.
“As someone who has grown up living in rural Devon, and at a time when farmers are going though hugely stressful times with new rules and moving goalposts, taking numerous blows from central government, I hope we can show that at county level we understand, and we will be your voice.
“We recognise the importance of Devon County Council’s own farms’ estate as well as the need to develop stronger partnerships locally.”
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin said she hoped people would no longer feel the county council was “Exeter-centric”.
“I think a lot of residents living outside of Exeter feel that rural issues have not been at the forefront of the council in the past. Rural isolation is a big challenge and I will be looking at how we can make lives better for the people in our rural communities as a whole.”
She said groups like Devon Communities Together had already been in touch and meetings set up.
“The role will evolve over time as it’s brand new,” she said. “I am a big fan of the health hubs that have been created and would like to see more of that kind of thing.”
The Lib Dems are now the largest party on the county council after the Conservatives lost overall control and secured just seven seats.
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin has stepped down from her role as leader of the Lib Dem group on Torridge District Council to concentrate on county council work and will be succeeded by Cllr Teresa Tinsley (Bideford North).
Cllr Huw Thomas (Green, Bideford East) will take over Cllr Cottle-Hunkin’s role as chair of Torridge’s external overview and scrutiny committee.
She will continue to be lead member for culture and community engagement.
By Alison Stephenson