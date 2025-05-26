The new leader of Devon County Council (DCC), Julian Brazil, has said that he is ‘determined to deliver the very best’ for the county’s most vulnerable children.
Councillor Brazil (Kingsbridge) made the pledge following his confirmation as the new Leader of DCC at a full council meeting on Thursday, May 22, a meeting where he also outlined other top priorities such as fixing Devon’s roads.
At the meeting the new members of the council’s leadership – its cabinet – were nominated and confirmed, as was the position of deputy leader.
And to underline the new leadership’s commitment to the safeguarding and education of Devon’s children, the children’s services portfolio will be the responsibility of three cabinet members who will work closely to improve the outcomes for all children and young people in Devon.
In addition to his role as leader, Cllr Brazil will take on responsibility for education, while Cllr Denise Bickley (Sidmouth) will oversee Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Cllr Richard Jefferies (Feniton and Honiton) has responsibility for children’s social services.
Councillor Brazil said: “The only way we can deliver the services the public need and deserve is to work with our partners, by creating productive relationships with agencies from the NHS to schools, from parish and town councils to community groups.
“We have been failing our most vulnerable children for far too long, and we want to send a message; our children need us, and we must deliver.”
Cllr Paul Arnott, Seaton and Colyton, was confirmed as deputy leader and will also be responsible for local government reorganisation and water quality.
Another of the new cabinet’s high-profile roles goes to Cllr Dan Thomas (South Brent & Yealmpton) who will hold the highways brief.
Cllr Brazil, who was first elected to the county council in 2005, will lead a minority Lib Dem administration following the local elections earlier this month.
The elections left DCC under no single party control - of the 58 council areas (60 seats) the Lib Dems won the most with 27, but that left them just short of the 31 councillors needed to gain overall control.
The Lib Dems have pledged to work with all party groups, particularly with the Green Party, which has six councillors and whose leader, Cllr Jacqui Hodgson (Totnes), is now a cabinet member.
Cllr Hodgson is responsible for climate change and biodiversity, which includes transportation, such as improvements to the bus network and delivery of electric vehicle chargers.
Other appointments include Cllr Richard Keeling (Chudleigh & Teign Valley), who will be taking on the adult services portfolio.
The finance brief will be the responsibility of Cllr James Buczkowski (Cullompton & Bradninch).
Cllr Simon Clist (Willand & Uffculme) will be the cabinet member for assets and resources, a brief that includes economy and skills, while Cllr Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin will be responsible for rural affairs, which will include the delivery of broadband.
Cllr Caroline Leaver (Barnstaple South) is the new chair of the council, taking over from former council leader John Hart and Cllr Rosie Dawson (Dawlish) is the new vice chair.