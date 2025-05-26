The Liberal Democrats in Devon have signalled their determination to bring the needs of rural communities up the agenda as their new team at County Hall was voted in last week.
Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, who was elected by an overwhelming majority earlier to represent Torrington Rural, will take on a newly created role as Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, including broadband.
Councillor Cottle-Hunkin said: ‘I am so pleased that the council is under new leadership which recognises the need to champion its rural and farming communities, which are crying out for support.
“As a farmer and someone who has grown up living in rural Devon, and at a time when farmers are going through highly stressful times with new rules and moving goalposts, taking numerous blows from central government, I hope we can show that at county level we understand, and we will be your voice.”
Commenting on Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin’s appointment, Julian Brazil, the new Leader of Devon County Council, said: “I am delighted Cheryl has agreed to be part of our new cabinet at County and am excited to be working with her. We wanted to establish a champion for rural affairs and Cheryl will be ideal.
“She instinctively understands the issues because she lives the life. We want the County Council to be a loud voice for all things rural, especially farming. Too often we have been ignored by government.”
North Devon MP Ian Roome said: “The creation of this new role is testament to the priority that the Liberal Democrats will be giving to rural affairs in the new County Council.
“I know how passionately Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin has defended farming as the bedrock of rural communities, and as a cabinet member she will be able to highlight needs that have been overlooked for too long.”