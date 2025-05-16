An Ofsted report has said Devon’s children’s services are still inadequate in a blow to county officials hoping for an improved assessment - however, things are getting better slowly.
The service was first rated inadequate in March 2020, and Ofsted has revisited several times in the intervening period.
The regulator did, however, acknowledge some “increased stability” brought about by the appointment of Devon County Council’s chief executive Donna Manson in 2023, as well as some other senior leaders, adding that the service had “started to improve from a very low base and widespread failures are beginning to be tackled”.
Its latest assessment took place in September and October last year, with a follow-up in January this year, but the report has only just been published.
“For too many children, serious weaknesses remain, leaving children at risk of harm,” the Ofsted report said. “This is particularly the case for children experiencing neglect and domestic abuse, those at risk of extra-familial harm and care leavers living in unsuitable accommodation.”
But it added that council leaders had taken “decisive action in response to significant weaknesses that were identified by inspectors in October 2024”. However, improvement is at a slow rate.
The report comes in the wake of the county council elections this month, which saw the Conservative majority wiped out, and the Liberal Democrats becoming the single largest party at County Hall.
Cllr Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), who leads Devon’s Lib Dems, said the report’s outcome “obviously makes us even more determined to improve children’s services”.
He praised Ms Manson for “trying to turn the proverbial tanker around”, acknowledging there are “signs of that happening”.
Cllr Brazil said he hoped to become portfolio holder for children’s services.
“The children of Devon have been let down for far too long and that has got to change,” he said.
“We have got some fantastic staff who do a great job but we have got into a spiral of decline and it won’t be easy to get out of that, but we are determined to make a difference.”
The regulator said most feedback from children’s services staff was “positive” and that leaders had reduced workloads while efforts to recruit and retain social workers were “beginning to have a positive impact for children and families”.
“While some staff did express dissatisfaction to inspectors, a majority of workers said that they felt supported and valued by their managers,” the report said.
“Many workers told inspectors that there has been a noticeable and positive change in the approach shown by leaders during the last 18 months.”
The Ofsted report noted that recruitment of staff and managers “could not keep pace” with increasing demand, but with full social worker staffing now restored, there were speedier response times to help children and families in need.
Ms Manson said: “We have much to do, but we must also recognise that progress is being made.
“Our ethos is that children and young people must be in our hearts, in our minds and in our sight. We will focus all our energies on continuing to work on our improvement journey, and improve outcomes for families.”
